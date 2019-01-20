Suspect in deadly Jamaica Plain shooting to be arraigned

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man is expected to be charged in connection with a double shooting that left one man dead inJamaica Plain on Friday.

A warrant charging 28-year-old Victor Rodriguez with the murder of 28-year-old Carl Reynolds and numerous firearm offenses was approved on Saturday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

Rodriguez is currently being treated for gunshot wounds at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

He will likely be arraigned on Tuesday.

