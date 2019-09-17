Suspect in deadly Lowell break-in held without bail on rape, kidnapping charges

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – A 38-year-old man was ordered held without bail Tuesday on kidnapping, assault and rape charges stemming from a suspicious death investigation in Lowell.

Troopers responding to a reported suspicious death on Queen Street about 3 p.m. determined that Hoeup Hunn, who is known to the woman who lives at the address, broke into her house and attacked and killed the first-floor tenant, identified as a man in his 50s, officials said.

“He punched him several times in the face, knocking him to the ground and then held him in a chokehold for approximately 45 seconds when he believes that the victim became lifeless,” prosecutor Chris Tarrant said in court.

When the woman returned home that night, she told authorities that she found the first-floor tenant dead before being held against her will by Honn.

He allegedly assaulted the woman before falling asleep, allowing the victim to flee the residence so she could use a neighbor’s phone to call police.

“When questioned by police if the woman ever told him to stop, the defendant responded with, ‘Did I rape her? If that is what you want to call it,'” Tarrant said.

Police said that Honn allegedly saw the two together Sunday night but friends of the victim said there was no romantic relationship between them.

The victim had just moved into the home days before the alleged attack.

The man’s body has been turned over the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Family members and friends of the man who was killed victim gathered together Monday night to light incense, a Cambodian tradition when someone dies.

“This is really said. I’m at a loss for words,” said Sam Sok, the victim’s friend. “He was a good man, a good father; at one point he was a great grandfather. It’s sad because it’s taking a hit on the community.”

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Lowell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s Office are actively investigating this case.

Authorities say that the assault and battery charge is likely to be upgraded to murder pending a report from the Medical Examiner.

