Suspect in deadly Mattapan shooting to be arraigned

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man in Mattapan last year is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

Patrick Lys, 31, of Dorchester, will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court in connection with the Nov. 18 shooting death of Korey Womum-Parker, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Lys was apprehended in Springfield on Tuesday.

