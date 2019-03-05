Suspect in deadly Randolph shooting to be arraigned on murder charge

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of fatally shooting a 33-year-old man inside a home in Randolph on Monday night will be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday following his arrest in Lynn Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Justin Gaston, 32, was taken into custody on Richards Street about 4:30 p.m. in connection with the murder of Haki Sanders, of Randolph.

“This was a coordinated effort, leading to his capture without incident,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “Chief William Pace and the Randolph Police, the State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office, the State Police STOP Team and others worked together to bring this search to a safe conclusion.”

Gaston, who authorities had warned was “armed and dangerous,” is accused of killing Sanders at his home on Petipas Lane.

Both Gaston and Sanders knew each other and the shooting is not being considered random.

Officials say Gaston and Sanders actually grew up together in Dorchester.

News of the homicide reached that Boston neighborhood.

“I’m shocked, really,” said Reverand Edward Hardy of Timothy Baptist Church. “Anytime you hear about murder is shocking anyway, a thing that’s not good news for anybody.”

