Suspect in deadly shooting at Saugus gas station found dead

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station in Saugus on Friday has been found dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Mobile station on Essex Street found a worker named Frank suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The worker, whose full name was not released, was later pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The suspect, identified only as a 63-year-old man, fled the scene in a white Mini Cooper, and was later found dead in his car at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

No additional information was immediately released.

