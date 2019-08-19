Suspect in deadly Sutton hit-and-run to face a judge

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old man will be arraigned on a criminal charge Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sutton last week that claimed the life of a beloved 51-year-old jogger.

Shane Newman, of Sutton, will be arraigned on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death in connection with the crash Wednesday that killed Daniel DeLima, of Millbury.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man on the front lawn of a home on Singletary Road about 8:15 a.m. pronounced DeLima dead at the scene, officials said.

Newman was arrested on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)