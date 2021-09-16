NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Texas earlier this month was arrested Thursday in New Bedford, officials said.

Troopers, US Marshals, and New Bedford police officer arrested Denis Alexis Ocampo-Maldonado, 23, a.k.a. Marko Castro, in a second-floor apartment on Felton Street on a charge of being a fugitive from justice in connection with a fatal SEpt. 12 shooting outside of El Nocturno Night Club in Austin, according to state police.

He is expected to be returned to Texas, where he will face a first-degree murder charge.

No additional information was immediately available.

