Suspect in deadly Westport hit-and-run set to face a judge

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Westport earlier this month that left a 30-year-old woman dead will face a judge Thursday after officials say he surrendered to police.

Gerard Lugo, 54, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 7 crash that killed Stephanie Tripp, of Fall River, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

He is expected to be arraigned in Fall River District court on numerous criminal charges, including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

“That was kind of a relief,” said the victim’s friend, Jennifer Terry. “I mean, it’s not going to bring her back, but at least he had the decency to turn himself in. He should have stayed (at the scene) and said, ‘Hey listen, I messed up.’ Whatever the case was, at least own up to it, not just take off.”

After locating the suspect vehicle last week, police say they executed a search warrant at Lugo’s apartment on Cherry Street and found 200 grams of heroin.

As a result, he will face an additional charge of trafficking heroin in excess of 100 grams.

Westport police officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 288 Old Bedford Road about 8:15 p.m. on May 7 found Tripp suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remained in critical condition until she died on May 16.

Lugo had allegedly exited his car after striking Tripp and told a witness that he was sorry and didn’t mean to hit the victim before speeding away from the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests Tripp was walking along the side of the roadway when she was struck by a BMW.

