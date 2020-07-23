Suspect in Dracut restaurant break-in arrested in New Hampshire

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say was a suspect in a break-in at a restaurant in Dracut on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at the Village Inn restaurant learned that a suspect, identified as Chad Audette, 40, of Lowell, was also a suspect in several other nighttime break-ins in town over the past several weeks, Dracut police said.

Audette was located by Franklin, New Hampshire officers on Thursday and was placed under arrest, police said.

He is facing charges of larceny from a building and breaking and entering into a building at nighttime with intent to commit a felony, officials said.

Audette, who is believed to be homeless, is expected to appear in court in New Hampshire and will be extradited for arraignment by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

