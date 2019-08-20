Suspect in El Paso attack on suicide watch

DALLAS (AP) — The 21-year-old suspect in the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people has been placed on suicide watch in jail.

El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Christina Acosta confirmed Monday that Patrick Crusius is on suicide watch in the El Paso County Jail. She said the watch was determined by medical staff, but she declined to elaborate citing privacy requirements.

Crusius is held without bond on a capital murder charge. El Paso police say he has confessed to opening fire on back-to-school shoppers at an El Paso Walmart. An online rant investigators have attributed to him speaks of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and theories of non-white immigrants replacing whites.

