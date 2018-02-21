FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A suspect in Fall River is behind bars after an alleged home invasion.

Police said Jose Dias and another man broke into an apartment after telling the homeowners they were police. The men allegedly threatened them with knives.

Officials said two people held Dias down until officers arrived, while the other suspect got away.

Three people in the apartment were taken to the hospital.

