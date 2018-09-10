Suspect in Fall River bank robbery arrested in Rhode Island

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Fall River last week was arrested after authorities tracked him to a home in Tiverton, Rhode Island, police said.

Officers responding to the Southern Mass Credit Union at 1101 Stafford Rd. for a report of “suspicious activity” on Friday learned a man had robbed the bank and fled the area in a vehicle on Route 24.

The suspect, later identified as Randy Audet, 55, approached a teller, made mention of a gun and demanded money, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Tiverton police later executed a search warrant at a home at 25 Stafford Rd. and arrested Audet on a fugitive from justice charge.

Audet will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a later date.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)