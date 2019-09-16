Suspect in Fall River triple shooting surrenders to police

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a triple shooting that stemmed from a bar melee in Fall River on Friday night.

Joseph Noe is slated to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Fall River District Court on charges including murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and two counts of assault and battery by means of a firearm, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Noe surrendered to police on Monday morning after an arrest warrant was issued on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting with multiple victims at JC’s Cafe around 10:15 p.m. found a 39-year-old Eric Voshell, of Oak Bluffs, suffering from serious injuries.

Voshell later died at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Two other apparent gunshot victims, a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

