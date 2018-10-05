Suspect in fatal Ayer stabbing arraigned on murder charge

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man to death in Ayer last week has been arraigned on a murder charge, officials said.

Laqwanda Villaronga, 26, of Ayer, was arraigned Friday in Ayer District Court on one count of murder in connection with the Sept. 28 stabbing death of Jonathan Merritt, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Villaronga, who is related to Merritt, stabbed him in the chest with a kitchen knife during an altercation at their Groton School Road home.

She had been ordered held without bail on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury on Oct. 1.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

