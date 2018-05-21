Suspect in fatal bakery stabbing heads to court

LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally stabbing the co-owner of a Massachusetts bakery is heading to court to face a murder charge.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Franklin Conza is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

The Springfield man was arrested after police responded to the Ludlow Central Bakery just before 7 p.m. Friday and found 70-year-old Carlos Santos suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the hospital.

Conza, who was being restrained by a bystander, struggled with police before being taken into custody.

He was held over the weekend on $1 million bail. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

The bakery said on Facebook that staff are heartbroken by the loss of “our dear Carlos Santos” and will be temporarily closed.

