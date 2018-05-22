LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — A Springfield man charged with fatally stabbing his boss at a Ludlow bakery has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Franklin Conza was held without bail at his arraignment Monday in Palmer District Court.

The 47-year-old Conza was arrested after police responded to the Ludlow Central Bakery just before 7 p.m. Friday and found 70-year-old Carlos Santos suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the hospital.

Conza, who was being restrained by a bystander, struggled with police before being taken into custody.

Westernmassnews.com reports that Conza was a bakery employee.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

Conza’s court-appointed attorney has requested surveillance video from the bakery.

The bakery said on Facebook that staff are heartbroken by the loss of “our dear Carlos Santos” and will be temporarily closed.

