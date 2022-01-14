WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the beating death of a 74-year-old man in 2016.

Albert L. Henderson III, 33, of Southbridge was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hector Luis Ramos, whose body was found on railroad tracks in Worcester on Jan. 24, 2016, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Thursday, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

He was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, with credit for the roughy six years he has already spent behind bars awaiting trial.

DNA from blood found on Henderson’s jacket and hat matched the victim, prosecutors said in court. A concrete block with the victim’s blood on it was found near the body.

A witness told police that Henderson was acting erratically the night Ramos’ body was discovered and said he had been in a fight.

Tom Vukmirovits, Henderson’s lawyer, called it a tragic case and agreed that his client had a history of mental illness and should have been recieving treatment.

