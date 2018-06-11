BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – The suspect in a deadly shooting on Arthur Street in Brockton appeared in court on Monday.

Andrew Tymek, 21, of Brockton, was arrested on a murder charge late Saturday night in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Anthony Baker, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Monday evening, a second arrest was announced, as the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Brockton Police have arrested Christopher Nogueira, 22, of Taunton on one count of murder.

Baker’s family said he had come home to attend a rehearsal dinner for his sister’s wedding and identified Tymek as a former classmate.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 10 Arthur St. about 6:14 p.m. found Baker lying unresponsive in the street.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tymek was ordered held without bail.

