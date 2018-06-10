Suspect in fatal Brockton shooting to be arraigned on murder charge

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorial for a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Brockton Friday continues to grow as the man accused of murdering him prepares to face a judge.

Andrew Tymek, 21, of Brockton, was arrested on a murder charge late Saturday night in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Baker on Arthur Street, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Baker’s family said he had come home to attend a rehearsal dinner for his sister’s wedding and identified Tymek as a former classmate.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 10 Arthur St. about 6:14 p.m. found Baker lying unresponsive in the street. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Community members remembered Baker as witty and caring. His family said Sunday that they are now focused on being there for each other.

Tymek is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

