Suspect in fatal Fall River stabbing surrenders to police

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a fatal weekend stabbing in Fall River has surrendered to police, officials announced Monday.

Adam James Conners, 29, of Fall River, turned himself in on charges connected to the killing of 39-year-old Joseph Reading on Saturday night, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Conners is slated to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing substantial injury.

Officers responding to the area of Church and Hall Street for a reported crash about 11:35 p.m. found Reading bleeding and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Reading was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the victim had attended a gathering at 160 Hall St., where he was involved in an altercation and was injured, police said.

State troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Fall River police are investigating.

