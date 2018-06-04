HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) – A suspect accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in Haverhill last month was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday.

Eddy Manuel Almonte, 27, of Haverhill, was arrested May 29 in Winchester, Virginia following an unrelated motor vehicle stop.

He pleaded not guilty Monday in Haverhill District Court and was ordered held without bail.

Almonte, who waived rendition, was being held in Winchester, Virginia before being returned to Massachusetts on a murder warrant over the weekend.

The victim, Nike Colon, was in the front passenger seat of a car at the corner of Washington and Shepard streets when a person in a passing vehicle shot him May 17, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

Colon was transported to Merrimack Valley Hospital in Haverhill before being taken to Brigham & Woman’s Hospital in Boston by medical helicopter where he was pronounced dead.

Almonte is due back in court July 13.

