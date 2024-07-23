LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man was arrested in the Dominican Republic last Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Lynn Market Basket in June, officials said.

Adrian Pena of Lynn was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service about a month after 17-year-old Kai Burgos was shot in the grocery store parking lot, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

At around 9:09 p.m. on June 15, officers responded to the parking lot at 40 Federal St. for reported gunshots, Lynn police said in a statement.

Police found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car that had rolled into a ravine, according to the DA’s office. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation by both U.S. and Dominican authorities, Pena was arrested on July 16 and is slated to be arraigned in Miami on a fugitive from justice charge.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)