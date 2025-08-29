WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A dramatic scene played out in Shrewsbury Thursday as a shooting suspect surrendered to police in the middle of the street.

The arrest happened not long after a man was shot and killed; police said the two men got into an argument that turned deadly.

The suspect, Snehal Srivastava, 26, of Shrewsbury, was arraigned Friday at Westborough District Court.

Police said Srivastava pulled his gun during an argument with the 57-year-old victim, identified as Kevin Doherty, who they believe saw the suspect spray painting a nearby bridge before confronting him about it and calling the police.

Police said the victim, a father, was walking home after dropping his child off at Coolidge Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown for several hours as the incident played out nearby.

Doherty was transported to a hospital in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

It is not clear if the two men knew each other, but the police chief confirmed his officers have dealt with Srivastava in the past.

A neighbor told 7News they’ve recently had issues with him as well.

“We had an altercation with him a couple days ago where he came zipping through the parking lot, started yelling at one of the employees over here,” said John Bissonnette, who works near the scene. “I was talking to him and he just started yelling at me telling me to mind my own business.”

7News cameras were rolling before the arrest as the man was watering his plants. Political statements like “BLM” and “Free Palestine” were seen spray-painted on the house.

