FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who held a grocery store employee at knifepoint in Framingham had not been found by police as of Friday morning.

Security video from inside the Dubom Supermarket caught the moment a man pulled out a large knife on Wednesday morning, pointing it at the cashier in the middle of ringing up his groceries.

“He shopped before just to make it seem like he was shopping and he went up to the cashier, put a knife towards her,” said Dubom employee Izadora da Silva.

Employees said he wanted cash from the register, and because the cashier spoke a different language, she couldn’t understand what the man was saying, but once she saw the knife she knew what he was demanded and called for help in a panic.

“You just freak out because you’re like what am I going to do right now?” da Silva said.

The man ran out of the store empty handed.

“Its a family place, you always see families wit their kids, boyfriends and girlfriends, married people,” da Silva said. “It’s not a place you would come to rob at all how are you even going to rob a grocery store?”

