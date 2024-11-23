(WHDH) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday that left a 20-year-old woman and her 4-month-old son dead has been arrested in Puerto Rico, officials announced Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting around 2:45 p.m. determined Jessiah Mercado and Messiah Diaz had been fatally shot. A third victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

After an investigation, detectives were able to develop a suspect, Lance Morales, 23, of Connecticut.

He was arrested Saturday by members of the US Marshalls Violent Fugitive Task Force in Puerto Rico on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, two counts of murder and murder with special circumstances.

