LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Woburn man appeared virtually in court on Wednesday in connection to a deadly crash that happened overnight in Lowell.

Derek Witzenman, who was also injured in the crash, appeared virtually from the hospital, was arraigned and charged with OUI and negligent operation.

Witzenman pleaded not guilty. State police say he was driving in the wrong direction on the Lowell connector and hit another car head on. One man died in the crash and a passenger is in critical condition.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)