WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of helping to operate a high-end brothel in the Boston area was released Tuesday as he awaits charges stemming from the federal investigation.

The suspect, one of three charged in connection with the brothel network in Cambridge and Watertown, walked out of federal court in Worcester and declined to answer questions about the case.

He was ordered to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and stay in Massachusetts and out of trouble.

His attorney, John Amabile, told 7NEWS the judge made the “correct decision in releasing my client” and stressed his client has no criminal record and is not a flight risk.

Prosecutors say clients of the brothel included elected officials, military members, doctors, and lawyers. Those cases are set to be tried in public and the names are expected to be released as this trial moves forward.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)