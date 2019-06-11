Suspect in hit-and-run crash that claimed life of Duxbury woman surrenders to police

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who police say was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck and killed another woman in Duxbury over the weekend surrendered to police on Tuesday, officials said.

Duxbury and state police seized the pickup at a residence in Duxbury late Monday afternoon that they learned it had hit Andrea Gordon, of Duxbury, while she was walking on the shoulder of Washington Street on Sunday, according to Duxbury police.

Gordon suffered critical injuries and was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she died Tuesday.

The suspect’s pickup was seized and searched after officers received a search warrant.

Duxbury Police Chief Matthew Clancy says an arrest warrant was issued and that the suspect surrendered amid “mounting pressure.” She was arrested at the Duxbury Police Department.

