HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Springfield man smirked in court Monday as he was arraigned in connection with a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall that claimed the life of an innocent bystander.

Officers responding to a reported active-shooter event at the Holyoke Mall around 7 p.m. went to Touch of Beauty & Hair Salon, where Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was arrested on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim has been identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield. A GoFundMe has been set up in his name.

Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was ordered held without bail. His next court date is Feb. 27.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)