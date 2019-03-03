Suspect in Jassy Correia’s disappearance charged with kidnapping resulting in death

Louis D. Coleman III (Delaware Dept. of Justice)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Providence man arrested in connection with the kidnapping and death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who was last seen leaving a Boston nightclub last week, has been charged with kidnapping resulting in death, officials said Sunday.

Louis D. Coleman III, who was arrested on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday, is charged in connection with the death of Correia, of Lynn, who was the mother of a 2-year-old girl and was allegedly found dead in the trunk of Coleman’s car.

Coleman, 32, was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night.

Photo: Family handout

Coleman is being transported back to the Ocean State to face charges including kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body.

