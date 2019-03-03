Suspect in Jassy Correia’s disappearance charged with kidnapping resulting in death

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Providence man arrested in connection with the kidnapping and death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who was last seen leaving a Boston nightclub last week, has been charged with kidnapping resulting in death, officials said Sunday.

Louis D. Coleman III, who was arrested on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday, is charged in connection with the death of Correia, of Lynn, who was the mother of a 2-year-old girl and was allegedly found dead in the trunk of Coleman’s car.

Coleman, 32, was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night.

Coleman is being transported back to the Ocean State to face charges including kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)