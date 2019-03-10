Suspect in kidnapping, death of Jassy Correia to face federal judge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Providence man charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia will be arraigned in Boston on Monday.

Louis D. Coleman III, who was arrested on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware last month, will be formally charged in federal court in connection with the death of Correia, of Lynn, who was the mother of a 2-year-old girl and was allegedly found dead in the trunk of Coleman’s car.

Coleman, 32, was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston last month.

Coleman is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m.

