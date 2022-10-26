PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect accused of killing 27-year-old jogger Vanessa Marcotte in August 2016 plans to change his plea to guilty in court, according to the Worcester County DA’s Office.

Marcotte’s body was found hours after she went missing following a run while she was visiting her mother’s home. The former Google employee was visiting from New York City, where she lived at the time. Her body was naked partially burned in nearby woods.

The suspect, Angelo Colon-Ortiz, was arrested months after Marcotte’s death and originally pleaded not guilty. Investigators have said that DNA found under Marcotte’s fingernails matched his. Prosecutors said he was working as a delivery driver in the area at the time of the killing.

His lawyers had fought to get the DNA evidence in the case tossed out. He is in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday, where it’s anticipated he’ll change his plea.

