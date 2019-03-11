Suspect in kidnapping, death of Jassy Correia arraigned in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Providence man charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia was arraigned Monday in Boston.

Louis D. Coleman III, who was arrested on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware, on Feb. 28, was formally charged at the John Joseph Moakley courthouse in connection with the death of Correia, of Lynn.

During a brief hearing, Coleman waived his right to a detention hearing and volunteered to remain held pending trial.

Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was found dead in the trunk of Coleman’s car, according to investigators.

Coleman, 32, was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston last month.

Correia was laid to rest over the weekend in Boston.

Coleman says he has seen the complaint, charging kidnapping resulting in death. He hears this is a death penalty eligible case. Assistant US Attorney Kenneth Shine argues for attention. Defense attorney Peachy agrees, waives his right to a preliminary hearing. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 11, 2019

