Suspect in kidnapping, death of Jassy Correia to face judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia will face a judge Tuesday.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, who was arrested on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware, on Feb. 28, will be arraigned in federal court in connection with the death of Correia.

Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was found dead in the trunk of Coleman’s car, according to investigators.

Coleman was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston last month.

