Suspect in Manchester, NH double shooting surrenders to police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a brazen double shooting outside the Red Arrow diner in Manchester last weekend has turned himself over to police, officials said.

Aweis Khamis, 21, turned himself over to police on charges of first-degree assault and one count of reckless conduct in connection with a shooting Saturday that left two people seriously injured.

In a statement, Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said, “We are very pleased that Khamis turned himself in today, his arrest helps keep our community safer. I wanted to point out the incredible work done by our Midnight Patrol Officers, along with Manchester Fire and AMR. The response and lifesaving efforts that were taken are a true testament to what our officers do each and every day. Everyone involved has worked tirelessly on this case and it is nothing short of remarkable. We cannot, and will not allow this type of behavior in our community.”

Khamis was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned after Christmas.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)