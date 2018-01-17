Suspect in Market Basket robbery extradited to New Hampshire

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — A man accused of robbing a woman in a supermarket parking lot last week has been extradited to New Hampshire to face charges.

The incident happened at the Market Basket in Seabrook last Friday. Police said a 59-year-old woman was loading groceries into her car when Freddy Poisson took her wallet out of her purse. When the woman tried chasing Poisson, police said he punched her in the face and dragged her with his car as he left.

Police said Poisson used the woman’s card at a nearby CVS and they were able to obtain surveillance video of him there. They said social media left them to Poisson and he was arrested in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

Poisson was charged with robbery, assault and reckless conduct. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail and is due in court in New Hampshire on Thursday.

