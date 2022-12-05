MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple appeared in a Florida court Monday and waived his extradition hearing, meaning he will now be transported to Massachusetts.

Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive, three days after the bodies of Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson were found at their home in Marshfield.

Miami Beach police said they were responding to an aggravated battery call when they found a man suffering from a severe head injury and Keeley nearby. Officers arrested him as an out of state fugitive.

The Mattsons, both 70 years old, were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death when officials visited the home for a wellness check, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Autopsy results are pending.

Police said the suspect and the couple knew each other, but have not disclosed a motive in the killings.

Officials said Keeley has a prior criminal history, but did not release any details.

