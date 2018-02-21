LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A man who has been wanted for murder for more than three years in Massachusetts has been extradited back to the state after being captured in Puerto Rico.

Hector Diaz Emiliano is being held without bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to a 2014 shooting in Lynn. Prosecutors say he shot 35-year-old Omar Ortiz Lopez in the head as Lopez’s girlfriend watched.

Investigators believe Emiliano fled to his native Dominican Republic after the shooting. U.S. marshals recently learned that he was in Puerto Rico, where he was arrested last week.

Authorities say the two men knew each other, but have not released a suspected motive for the shooting.

Emiliano is due in court March 27.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)