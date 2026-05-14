CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of opening fire on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday pleaded not guilty from his hospital bed Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Brown, 46, of Boston, is accused of opening fire on dozens of cars traveling in Cambridge Monday afternoon, sending two men to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Cambridge police responded to the area of River Street and Memorial Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. The shooting came shortly after Boston police alerted Cambridge police that a potentially armed suspect had been acting erratically.

When Cambridge police and Massachusetts State Police arrived, they found an active shooter situation. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the suspect was walking east in the roadway with a firearm, “which he was actively firing in an erratic fashion at vehicles in the roadway.”

Brown is accused of firing more than 50 rounds at random at cars driving down Memorial Road. Two men, one of whom was driving an MBTA rideshare van, were shot. They were both taken to area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Ryan said.

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