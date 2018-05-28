Suspect in Methuen Dunkin Donuts breaking-and-entering arrested

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police arrested a man wanted for breaking into a Dunkin Donuts in Methuen early Sunday.

The incident happened at the Dunkin Donuts on Ayers Village Road just after midnight on Sunday. Police said the man forced open the drive-thru window and climbed inside the building. He was only inside the Dunkin Donuts for a few minutes before climbing back out the window.

Police confirmed the man was arrested Sunday night.

