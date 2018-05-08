Suspect in multiple Brockton robberies arraigned in court

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A man accused in several robberies in Brockton was arraigned on Tuesday.

Jamal Boucicault, 24, was arrested on Monday. He was charged with armed robbery and threatening to commit a crime.

Police believe Boucicault is responsible for a string of robberies in Brockton, where he allegedly used a knife to threaten employees. The robberies all happened within one week and all the stores had security system.

