CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The person accused of murdering a Concord, New Hampshire couple last year has been indicted on another charge, state and local officials announced Tuesday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said a Merrimack County Grand Jury indicted Logan Clegg, 27, last week on a charge of falsifying physical evidence.

Clegg was previously indicted on other charges including second degree murder and other falsifying physical evidence charges after prosecutors said he allegedly killed Stephen and Djeswende Reid on April 18 of last year.

The couple was found on a hiking trail near their home.

Clegg, officials alleged, later destroyed or removed information from his laptop computer on April 21.

Clegg was arrested in October of last year at a library in South Burlington, Vermont. He later pleaded not guilty to various charges at an arraignment in January.

Clegg was being held without bail as of Tuesday.

