A 40-year-old Lowell man wanted in connection with the death of a Whitman woman found in a car at Logan Airport last year has been arrested in Kenya, officials said Tuesday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said authorities began investigating on Nov. 1 after state troopers found 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu dead in the Central Parking Garage at Logan.

Mbitu had been reported missing after she did not show up for work at her job as a nurse in Halifax.

The DA’s office in its initial statement said evidence indicated Mbitu was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators soon identified Kevin Kangethe as a suspect in Mbitu’s death and determined he had boarded a flight to Kenya, the DA’s office said. Nearly three months after Mbitu’s body was found, Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden confirmed Kangethe had been arrested.

“I’m extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, Kenyan law enforcement agencies, the Kenyan government and the Massachusetts State Police for bringing the person accused of Margaret Mbitu’s brutal murder into custody,” Hayden said in a statement. “Their tremendous and untiring efforts will provide Margaret’s family and friends the opportunity to see Kevin Kangethe face justice for this terrible crime.”

Mbitu left behind a mother, father, sister and brother, along with other relatives and friends.

Several loved ones publicly mourned Mbitu in the wake of her death, remembering her as a “lovely, soft-spoken, beautiful, happy, go lucky kind of girl” and calling for justice as authorities searched for Kangethe.

Officials did not immediately share any additional information regarding Kangathe’s arrest Tuesday.

Now in custody, it was also not immediately clear when Kangathe will be brought back to the US to face charges.

