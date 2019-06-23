Suspect in North Attleboro homicide found dead in Charlestown, RI

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a North Attleboro homicide investigation has been found dead in Charlestown, Rhode Island.
Steven Fregeolle, 32, Johnston, Rhode Island, was found Sunday evening in the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve just hours after Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office. issued a warrant for his arrest.
Fregeolle was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Brandi Berg of Riverside, Rhode Island.
Fregeolle’s car was found abandoned near the preserve earlier in the day.
He was the sole suspect in the investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing.
