Suspect in “Puppy Doe” case found guilty of animal abuse

(WHDH) — Jurors have reached a verdict in the animal abuse case that has gained notoriety as “puppy doe.”

Radoslaw Czerawski was found guilty of abusing a 1-year-old pit bull in Quincy in 2013. The animal was found badly abused and could not move.

Czerawski was also found not guilty of witness intimidation.

“There were injuries to the dogs head, injuries to the dog’s body, injuries to the dog’s right eye. It also appeared that the dog’s tongue had been cut,” said prosecutor Greg Connor.

In opening statements, Connor said Czerkawski, a Polish immigrant, was working as a caretaker for an elderly woman in this Quincy home. Connor tied Czerkawski to Puppy Doe through a text he claims Czerkawski sent to the woman’s granddaughter.

“In Feb. 2013, she received a text message from the defendant saying your grandmother wants a dog,” Connor said.

The defense says its true Czerkawski brought a dog into the house.

“It’s for you to determine if the dog they say they found in the street was the dog they are taking about,” said defense attorney Larry Tipton.

Stephen Felkel was driving to his friend’s home when he spotted Puppy Doe in the street and stopped to help.

“The dog looked emaciated. All skin and bone,” said Felkel, a witness.

The second witness has a dog of her own and often walked it past the home Czerkawski lived in. She was asked if she ever heard a dog there yelling in pain.

Joanne O’Brien said she “never” saw a dog at the home.

