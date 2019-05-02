Suspect in rape who fled to Mexico pleads guilty

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A suspect in the rape of a Connecticut university student who fled to Mexico as authorities closed in on him has pleaded guilty.

The Connecticut Post reports that 29-year-old Edibaldo Duran pleaded guilty Thursday to home invasion and aggravated first-degree sexual assault for the September 2014 attack on the Sacred Heart University student.

He faces 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 12.

Authorities say Duran broke into the victim’s apartment in the early morning while she was still asleep and raped her.

Police released a sketch of the suspect based on the victim’s description and two witnesses later identified the sketch as Duran.

Police tracked Duran to JFK Airport, but his plane was gone by the time they arrived. He was later found in Puebla, Mexico.a

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)