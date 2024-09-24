READING, MASS. (WHDH) - An overnight search for a stabbing suspect in Reading has ended with an arrest.

Several departments assisted in the search, which began just after midnight with calls reporting a double stabbing on Bond Street. The suspect had ran from the scene.

Investigators caught the suspect, who they said was armed with a razor blade or box cutter.

Police were still on scene as of 5 a.m. after wrapping up their hours-long search.

Boht victims are expected to survive.

The 27-year-old suspect will arraigned Tuesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

