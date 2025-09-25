SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of pulling a gun and shooting a victim in a Saugus road rage incident pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Stephen Cooper, 48, pleaded not guilty and has a license to carry.

Prosecutors say Cooper told police he shot the 32-year-old victim following a road rage incident on Lincoln Avenue in Saugus around 8 p.m. Wednesday night after a verbal argument turned physical.

The victim was taken to Mass General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cooper was arrested at the scene and prosecutors say he may face civil rights violations after allegedly uttering concerning racial remarks aimed at the victim.

The suspect, whose mother and fiancé were in the courtroom, owns a dry cleaners in Everett. He told police he was acting in self defense.

Cooper is being held on $50,000 bail.

