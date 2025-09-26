LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Sporting a gray Red Sox sweatshirt, a handcuffed Stephen Cooper of Saugus pleaded not guilty in Lynn District Court Thursday afternoon to six charges including assault and battery by discharging a firearm.

Prosecutors say the 48 year-old suspect, who’s licensed to carry, told police he shot the 32-year-old victim following a road rage incident on Lincoln Ave in Saugus around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a verbal argument between the two turned physical with punches thrown and biting.

The victim was transported to Mass General with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cooper was arrested at the scene and prosecutors say he may face civil rights violations after allegedly uttering racial remarks aimed at the victim.

The suspect, whose mother and fiancé were in the courtroom, owns a dry cleaners in Everett; he told police he was acting in self-defense.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)