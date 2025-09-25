SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of pulling a gun and shooting a victim during a road rage incident in Saugus pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Stephen Cooper, 48, of Saugus, is facing six charges including assault and battery by discharging a firearm. Cooper has a license to carry.

Prosecutors say Cooper told police he shot the 32-year-old victim following a road rage incident on Lincoln Avenue in Saugus around 8 p.m. Wednesday night after a verbal argument turned physical; the two men throwing punches, and biting each other.

“The confrontation ended when the defendant pulled out a small handgun and shot the victim in the left leg,” said Thomas D’Amato, a prosecutor in the case.

The victim was taken to Mass General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cooper was arrested at the scene, and prosecutors say he may face civil rights violations after allegedly uttering racial remarks aimed at the victim.

“There will be an investigation conducted into possibly civil rights violations based on the inflammatory racial remarks allegedly made by the defendant,” D’Amato said.

The suspect, whose mother and fiancé were in the courtroom, owns a dry cleaners in Everett. He told police he was acting in self defense.

Cooper is being held on $50,000 bail. If he can post that bail, he will be ordered to surrender all firearms, and have no contact with the victim.

